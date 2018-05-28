PRESSURE MOUNTS FOR DEMBARE

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos…………….0

Herentals……………0

DYNAMOS interim coach Biggie Zuze was at the centre of verbal abuse by a section of distraught supporters after his struggling Harare giants dropped two more points in a rain-drenched Castle Lager Premiership match against newboys Herentals at Rufaro yesterday.

Uneasy with the way things have been turning out of late at their beloved Glamour Boys, the supporters, who have made it almost a weekly routine to gather at the main exit at Rufaro with songs denouncing the management, yesterday had a go at Zuze following a run of three games without winning.

DeMbare have been poor especially at Rufaro where they have won only one of the eight games played at what should be their fortress. And yesterday the Glamour Boys continued with their toils as they could not do enough to separate themselves with the minnows led by 45-year old Innocent Benza.

Benza even had the temerity of lasting 79 minutes against opponents that have been as poor as they are clueless this year. “It’s a very disappointing result for us after trying hard to get the three points. But the guys tried their best especially in the first half when we had some good chances.

“It’s a game where we missed and I am not complaining about the play because the players at least adjusted very well after the rains disturbed both teams. We saw them struggling a bit in terms of making the game flow,” said Zuze.

The game was affected by a heavy downpour shortly after the kick-off and the already poor condition of the pitch worsened matters as more than half the surface was water-logged.

With the ball taking an awkward bounce on the grass, Herentals goalkeeper Frank Kuchineyi was forced to make an impulsive save from Blessing Moyo’s long range effort before Ocean Mushure’s dipping shot was tipped over the crossbar.

But there was a moment of madness by DeMbare goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira who strayed wildly from his goal area in the 27th minute and then collided with his own defender to present Archmore Majarira with a good opportunity. However, the Herentals forward narrowly missed the target from a distance.

The movement of the ball was affected greatly by the several poodles that formed on the poorly done surface at Rufaro, making the duel an ugly sight.

But the best chance of the day fell on Blessing Majarira of Herentals who had the goal at his mercy following an exchange of passes with Benza. Majarira mysteriously dragged his shot wide. Defender Blessing Maunganidze then forced a good save from DeMbare goalkeeper Mwandimutsira with a header from a well-taken free-kick by Benza midway through the second half.

DeMbare are still wallowing in the bottom half of the table with 14 points from 14 games. Zuze could be feeling the pressure as he also battles to save his job after taking over the reins from his former boss Lloyd Mutasa on interim basis earlier this month.

Dynamos security personnel had to be on the high alert from the rowdy supporters who hurled insults at the coach. “Yes the supporters can show their anger by doing this but I think it’s now for the whole set up involved to come up and make decisions. The supporters cannot make decisions although their anger is heard.

“We have got the board, we have the executive and we also have the technical team so we have to sit down and see the way forward in the best interests of the club,” said Zuze.

Herentals could still fancy themselves in the comfort of knowing they still sit above DeMbare on the log standings. Their coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva hailed the draw against Dynamos which kept them on ninth place with 15 points in the bag.

“It was a good game for the students looking at the result they have picked against a big institution like Dynamos. Getting a point away from home is good enough for the team and looking at the way that they expressed themselves.

“They were very confident to the extent that they got very good chances which they could have buried. Unfortunately they missed. But in terms of performance they did very well against such a big institution.

“We have never won against a big team. We lost to CAPS United, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum and now we get a point against Dynamos. That’s an improvement from the team judging with the previous performances against the big teams,” said Mutiwekuziva.

Teams:

Dynamos: B. Mwandimutsira, J. Tigere, R. Matova, P. Makaha, P. Dube, B. Moyo (V. Kadonzvo, 86th min), J. Marufu, C. Kapupurika, M. Mukumba (G. Saunyama, 90th min), O. Mushure, Q. Kangadze (E. Mandiranga, 66th min)

Herentals: F. Kuchineyi, W. Chimbetu, P. Chota, B. Maunganidze, C. Mavhurume, A. Majarira (A. Chiwandamidzi, 48th min), R. Hachiro, E. Dzirondiro (Chinobva, 62nd min), I. Benza (R. Chishaya, 79th min), H. Chikosa, B. Majarira