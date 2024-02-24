President’s visit to cap excellent Zim-Belarus ties

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

BELARUS has started preparatory works for President Mnangagwa’s scheduled visit to the country this year, as relations between Harare and Minsk continue on an upward trajectory.

Belarusian Foreign minister Sergei Aleinik said this yesterday after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House following the completion of the ministerial meeting of the first session of the Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) which ended in Harare on Thursday.

In an interview following the closed-door meeting with the President, Minister Aleinik said the accelerated growth in relations between Harare and Minsk witnessed in recent years was founded on the solid relationship that exists between President Mnangagwa and his counterpart President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

President Lukashenko made a historic State visit to Zimbabwe last year, in reciprocation to President Mnangagwa’s 2019 trip to Belarus.

Since then, more than 15 Zimbabwean delegations have visited Belarus.

“I think we enjoy a really excellent level of our relationship which was built for 30 years since the establishment of our diplomatic relationship. I also think the leading role in building up the strong bonds of our friendship, partnership and co-operation was taken by the two Presidents, President Mnangagwa and President Lukashenko.

“That was sealed during last year’s State visit of our President to Zimbabwe and today we were discussing the reciprocal visit of President Mnangagwa to Belarus which we do hope will take place later this year.

“We have already started the preparatory process for this visit,” he said.

Minister Aleinik said Belarus was very much committed to aiding Zimbabwe’s attainment of Vision 2030 as this would be a mutually beneficial achievement.

The two countries are deepening cooperation in sectors that include mining, infrastructure development, and science and innovation, with two more agreements in agriculture and industry signed at the JPCC meeting on Thursday.

Other co-operation pacts are expected to be signed in Belarus during President Mnangagwa’s visit.

“We agreed to enhance and deepen our relations and we look forward to building further bonds of friendship, partnership and co-operation which will help to reach the goal of Vision 2030 for Zimbabwe which will make our countries stronger and which will definitely bring more benefits to sustainable economic development of our countries and to prosperity of our people,” said Minister Aleinik.

The JPCC, he said, provided a platform for co-operation in a plethora of areas for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“Yesterday we completed the first meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) where we were discussing a whole range of issues on bilateral cooperation in the political sphere, trade and economic co-operation, social dimensions, international organisations and many other social related areas,” Minister Aleinik said.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, Zimbabwe and Belarus have deepened the scope of their co-operation by focusing on economic diplomacy and exchanges in critical sectors for economic revival and transformation.