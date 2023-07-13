President’s title deeds programme goes national

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Over 11 200 Epworth residents have so far benefited from the Presidential title deeds and settlement regularisation programme with Government now working on rolling out the programme countrywide.

This comes after President Mnangagwa made it Government’s priority to deal with the title deeds issue after many residents had fallen prey to unscrupulous land barons. Epworth was at the top of the list being the oldest of the unplanned settlements where unscrupulous land barons took advantage of ordinary people, but where many people have built proper houses and now needed security.

The programme for the provision of title deeds to urban and peri-urban housing developments on State and local authority land will now be expedited through the Whole-of-Government approach, which will incorporate a working committee of officials and a special purpose vehicle comprising banks, engineering and construction companies in a public-private partnership to accelerate its implementation.

In addition, the programme will be extended to cover growth points and rural service centres, in a move that is expected to accelerate rural infrastructure development and industrial transformation. Speaking after the Cabinet met on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the issue of title deeds would not only deal with land barons but would also ensure access to land and security of tenure to beneficiaries.

“Cabinet considered and approved the report on provision of title deeds to urban and peri-urban housing developments on State and local authority land, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Acting Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

“The issue of title deeds to developments on State and local authority land is part of the Presidential title deeds and settlement regularisation programme, which was launched by His Excellency the President in Epworth on 22 April 2023.

“Following the event, the total number of Epworth beneficiaries has increased to 11 200, thereby unlocking value for the recipients through financial inclusion,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the special purpose vehicle will implement the programme, while the working committee oversees it and in turn, a Ministerial task force will coordinate the working committee of officials.

The private-public partnership, she said, would ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the title deeds issue.

“Named Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme Consortium, the special purpose vehicle will, among others, undertake the following functions: Provision of the financial and technical support required for the issuance of the title deeds; coordination for the floating of infrastructure bonds for purposes of raising additional funding for the programme; and collection and management of funds.”

Long-standing tenants in local authority houses, said Minister Mutsvangwa, would also be issued with title deeds.

She said the issuance of title deeds would unlock the value of land assets and improve revenue collection at both national and local levels.

“The programme will be rolled out in other provinces. It is pertinent to note that the Presidential Programme will include the issue of title deeds to long-standing sitting tenants in local authority houses.

“Cabinet has further directed that the programme be extended to cover growth points and rural service centres. The decision will result in accelerated rural infrastructure development and industrial transformation,” she said.

“The programme for the provision of title deeds to urban and peri-urban housing developments on State and local authority land will eliminate the scourge of land barons, in addition to promoting access to land and security of tenure for beneficiaries.”

The title deeds form part of a nationwide programme to secure property rights for homeowners in areas previously referred to as informal settlements.