President’s openness, vision charms UN

President Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Co-ordinator, Mr Edward Kallon after presentation of credentials in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda

Fungi Kwaramba

Political Editor

BUILDING bridges between Zimbabwe and the international community in the spirit of engagement and re-engagement is at the centre of the United Nations (UN) mission in the country.

Presenting his credentials to President Mnangagwa yesterday at State House, incoming UN Resident and Humanitarian Co-ordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, said he was charmed by President Mnangagwa’s openness and clear vision for the country and will use his stint in Zimbabwe to help the country achieve its goals.

Zimbabwe is aiming to attain an upper-middle-class economy by 2030, and while the nation has made headway towards achieving that goal, sanctions that were imposed by some Western countries continue to suffocate and hamper progress.

However, after meeting the President, Mr Kallon said his team will do everything it can to ensure that the whole world unconditionally embraces Zimbabwe so that the country develops unrestrained.

“This is my first mission in Southern Africa but I have been closely following developments in the region. I was once in Zimbabwe briefly but this is the first time I am here as the representative of the UN secretary-general. I am here to work with my team to make sure we contribute to the development aspirations of this country.

“As I come to Zimbabwe, I see opportunities and also complexities. My job now is to try to build a bridge between Zimbabweans and the international community to re-engage, based on the policies of the President of this country to ensure the dividend of international co-operation is realised. For me that is of utmost importance as I start my job,” he said.

Reflecting on the success of the Second Republic diplomatic pillar policy of re-engagement, the European Union last week removed the remaining Zimbabweans from its sanctions list.

Although the EU still maintains some form of sanctions on the country, the 27-member bloc is behind the scenes determined to remove all sorts of embargoes on the nation as the world warms up to President Mnangagwa’s policies.

Only two countries stand in the way of the total lifting of the sanctions.

Mr Kallon said he was struck by the President’s openness for dialogue and that going forward the UN would constantly engage him to help Zimbabwe realise its full potential.

“Our discussions (with the President) were excellent. I am humbled by the open and frank discussions we had. I am looking forward to follow-up on those discussions with him and his administration. It was quite a privileged moment for me today (yesterday).”

President Mnangagwa has defined the pillars that are key in the country’s international relations under principles of the United Nations and these are peace and security, with the country’s representatives being guided by national interests.

With the burden of illegal economic sanctions, Zimbabwe’s development has been spurred mainly by utilisation of domestic resources to survive and getting support from the SADC region and the African Union.

The President has also made it clear that Zimbabwe will not be lectured on issues of human rights by some world bullies that often use them to interfere in sovereign countries’ domestic affairs.