President’s mantra transforming Mbire community

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

The determined community of Mbire district is on an upward development trajectory that is giving birth to several transformative projects in the low-lying Dande Valley.

Girded with the spirit of ant-like unity and inspired chiefly by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mantra that, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” , the people of Mbire are making milestones in development.

Working under the guidance of their local leaders including chiefs, headmen, village heads and councillor whilst partnering with local development stakeholder, World Vision, Ward 8 community has proved the mystic power in the mantra after completing many projects.

In a bid to address enrolment challenges in schools the community erected a two classrooms block at Karai Secondary School, which according to Ward 8 councillor Barnabas Mudhimbu was completed in less than 90 days.

“Following the ward’s five year development plan, the community suggested the construction of a two classroom block since for the past 25 years the school had only two classes against a rising enrolment of pupils.

“The community moulded 48000 bricks, provided river sand, quarry, water and labor whilst our partner World Vision assisted with roofing, paint and furniture for the classes,”

The community is currently working towards the completion of ten squat hole ablution facilities at Karai Primary School and has since completed the renovation of a classroom block at Mhokwe Primary School following the devastating effects of Cyclone Anna which struck the district earlier this year.

“Local leaders including Chief Chitsungo , Headman Makuwerere and village heads mobilised the rebuilding of the block which was affected by Cyclone Anna earlier this year and with the intervention of the community the block was completed thereby restoring normal learning process at the school.

“At Karai l toilets were also destroyed by floods and we are currently in the process of building ten new squat holes, all this is being achieved through putting heads together as one people, the community has provided US$700 for labor and 500 bricks from each village head” said the councillor

Notable developments are also taking place at Mhokwe Primary School after World Vision supported the establishment of a computer lab and inserted a greenhouse project.

“For years our school never had computer lessons, however after converting one of the classes at Mhokwe, our partner assisted in setting up a lab which has 20 computers powered by a solar system.

“Previously we used to run a nutritional garden to support pupils in the resources centre unity however we are now proud custodians of a successful tomatoes farming project through the greenhouse facilities at Mhokwe,” added Mudhimbu.

Despite hiccups in securing resources, Zanu Pf provincial member in Mbire, Cde Cleopas Hamandishe said the community intends to work on the expansion project of an earth dam wall in the same ward for water harvesting.

“The community still has worries in regard to the expansion of an earth dam wall, we are receiving seeds for gardening through the Pfumvudza program however Mbire experiences hot temperatures and during dry seasons we are failing to have productive gardening hence the need to expand this earth dam, if we get support in the form of cement, we are ready to kickstart work on that project,” said Hamandiashe.