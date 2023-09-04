President’s inauguration marks new era for Zimbabwe

Vusumuzi Dube

Zimpapers Elections Desk

AS the sun rises today, Zimbabweans from all corners of the country will gather at the iconic National Sports Stadium in Harare to witness the historic inauguration of President Mnangagwa.

This joyous occasion follows the resounding victory of the ruling Zanu-PF party in the recently held harmonised elections, heralding a new chapter for the nation.

President Mnangagwa won the Presidential poll with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44 percent) of the votes.

The President, got 2 350 711 votes against 1 967 343 from his closest rival, extending his winning margin from the 50,8 percent polled in 2018. The total votes cast were 4 561 221, representing a voter turnout of 68,9 percent.

Zanu-PF also won an absolute majority of 136 of the 210 seats in the National Assembly, while CCC managed 73.

It means the party will constitute the bulk of the 60 senators that make up the august House, including the women (60) and youth quotas (10), which are determined by proportional representation.

With a palpable sense of unity and hope filling the air, citizens are eager to witness this important moment in their country’s history.

The National Sports Stadium, known for hosting sporting events that captivate the nation, will provide a fitting backdrop for this grand celebration of democracy.

Preparations for the event have been in full swing, with organisers leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for all who attend.

The stadium, meticulously adorned with the national flag and vibrant decorations, exudes an atmosphere of pride and patriotism.

The stage itself, a centrepiece of grandeur, is set for the oath-taking ceremony that will officially instate President Mnangagwa into office.

In attendance will be esteemed guests from all walks of life.

Prominent political figures, foreign dignitaries, and representatives from neighbouring African nations and the world are among those who will join in celebrating the peaceful transition of power.

The presence of distinguished guests underscores the significance of this occasion and highlights the strong bonds of solidarity within the African community.

It is not just the national leaders and political elites who will be present, but ordinary Zimbabweans as well.

Thousands of citizens have secured their places in history by obtaining coveted tickets to witness the inauguration first-hand.

Joyful anticipation is evident as families, friends, and communities travel from far and wide, embodying the spirit of togetherness that this event symbolises.

Throughout the nation, various cultural and social groups have organised vibrant performances to entertain the crowds and showcase the diversity of Zimbabwean heritage.

Traditional dancers are expected to be swaying to rhythmic beats, while musicians will enliven the atmosphere with melodic tunes.

The vibrant blend of colours and joyful celebrations will undoubtedly create an unforgettable experience for all.

Beyond the celebratory atmosphere, the inauguration ceremony holds a deeper significance for the people of Zimbabwe.

It represents an opportunity for the nation to come together, setting aside political differences and embracing a collective vision for a prosperous future.

The election aftermath has seen a wave of celebration among supporters, as they rally behind their chosen leader.

The streets of Zimbabwe came alive with joyous scenes as jubilant crowds chanted slogans and waved flags, painting a vivid tapestry of unity and enthusiasm.

Throughout the campaign trail, President Mnangagwa presented a vision of a prosperous and inclusive Zimbabwe.

His promises resonated with many voters, who expressed a desire for stability, progress, and economic growth. Reflecting on his message, supporters believe that his leadership will pave the way for a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.

The electoral process unfolded peacefully across the nation, with citizens waiting eagerly to cast their votes.

The day of the elections showcased the determination of Zimbabweans to make their voices heard and exercise their democratic right. Long queues snaked outside polling stations, brimming with hope and anticipation.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ensured transparency and fairness, fostering an environment that allowed voters to express their preferences freely.

The harmonised elections showcased the resilience of the nation and its commitment to democratic processes.

For President Mnangagwa, the victory is just the beginning. As he assumes his role for a new term, he faces the weight of high expectations from the people.

The challenges ahead are formidable, but his supporters remain optimistic that he will address them with determination and skill.

The President’s resounding victory has instilled a renewed sense of confidence in his ability to tackle pressing issues such as economic development, job creation, and social equity.

Furthermore, President Mnangagwa has extended an olive branch to his political opponents, urging them to join him in a collective effort to strengthen the nation.

In his victory speech, he stressed the importance of unity and reconciliation, highlighting that a united Zimbabwe can achieve greatness.

The harmony exhibited among Zimbabweans during and after the election period is a testament to their commitment to building a better future for the nation.

The diverse voices and viewpoints expressed throughout the campaign created a rich tapestry of democracy, reflecting the vitality of Zimbabwean society.

As President Mnangagwa takes the oath of office, there is a renewed sense of hope that he will guide the nation towards economic stability, social progress, and a more inclusive society.

The inauguration of President Mnangagwa marks the dawn of a new era for Zimbabwe, a chance for the country to take strides forward and forge a path towards a brighter future.

It serves as a reminder that democracy, when embraced and exercised peacefully, can be a powerful tool for positive change.