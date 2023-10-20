‘President’s electoral win a victory for Zim, Africa’

The President greets Reverend Bakary Camara (right) from the Family Federation for World Peace & Unification at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s victory in the August harmonised elections is not only a win for himself but Zimbabwe and Africa at large, the chairman of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, Reverend Bakary Camara, said yesterday.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, Rev Camara said he was delighted that the Head of State had indeed walked his talk during the electoral period as the issue of peace had been something the two had spoken about years back.

Rev Camara said following successful elections, the church, which is based in South Africa, was ready to collaborate with Zimbabwe in the area of continued peace building.

President Mnangagwa is already on record as saying religious organisations play a crucial role in the country’s development particularly in peace building, adding that peace is the solid foundation upon which development can ensue, and ultimately the attainment of the Zimbabwe’s national vision to become an upper middle income society by 2030.

“Today was a great day because as the Chairman of the Council of Universal Peace Federation, I was expected to come and see His Excellency and congratulate him for this great victory for the Zimbabwean people and also for Africa.

“We had been discussing together a few years back and now we are in a position to share what we can do together in terms of peace particularly in relation to families, education, development,” said Rev Camara, who was accompanied by the president of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Bishop Johannes Ndanga.

He urged Zimbabweans to continue on their current nation building and development agenda in the spirit of peace, love and unity.

“Well nation building should be supported by the church. The spiritual side of human beings is a core value; that is why it resides in love, peace and caring for others.

“If the church can understand that core values naturally will raise stability and peace, then the need to come together and be fair and fear God will ensue because the Almighty is the one who made us all.

“His truth and love is a spirit so when we come together naturally we can reach out to the needs of humanity,” Rev Camara said.

President Mnangagwa continues to reiterate that Government and religious groups in the country share an inseparable bond as the Second Republic continues to lead the country on a growth trajectory.

“The partnership and synergy between the State and Church is inseparable and dates back to the days of our protracted armed liberation struggle.

“I want to assure the Church fraternity that under the Second Republic, freedom of worship is constitutionally guaranteed.

“My Government will further facilitate an enabling environment for the Church to carry out the great commission and to win souls, heal the sick and proclaim the good news of our Lord Jesus Christ. Equally, orphans, widows, the disabled and elderly must be taken care of,” said the President while addressing church congregants recently.