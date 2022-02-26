Presidential star rally: All roads lead to Kwekwe

Freedom Mupanedemo and Joseph Madzimure

Buoyed by an array of developmental projects that have tinged the face of Kwekwe, among them re-tarred roads, refurbished hospitals and clinics, the new-look long distance bus terminus, upmarket vending stalls, functional local authorities and many more, President Mnangagwa today heads for Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe where he is expected to continue preaching the gospel of development to multitudes of Zanu PF supporters ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Since yesterday, the City of Kwekwe has been abuzz with ruling party supporters from the length and breath of the province, congregating in the city ahead of the Presidential rally.

The city has been a sea of green, yellow and red as supporters of the ruling party have been walking the streets donning party regalia, including scarfs in anticipation of the big day.

“We are ready for the President, we are ready to host our party’s First Secretary and President for the campaign rally for our by-elections candidates for Mbizo and other constituencies across the province.

“The President has within a short space of time, delivered many of his promises in terms of development. In a few years, we have witnessed many tangible developments in Kwekwe let alone the entire country, so why not celebrate his coming to the province, remarked Cde Enerst Dzoro the party’s provincial youth chair.

Cde Dzoro said a better Zimbabwe for youths and a middle income economy by the year 2030 were already within sight judging by the works that have been achieved on the ground so far.

Cde Sheiler Mapfumo (21) of Mbizo says she will for the first time, attend today’ Presidential rally after she witnessed changes in the City of Kwekwe since the advent of the Second Republic.

“I am 21 now and for the first time in my lifetime, I have seen roads being closed for resurfacing and I think it will be my first time to attend a political rally tomorrow as I will for the first time cast my vote this year and next year,” she said.

Midlands provincial chairman, Cde Larry Mavima, said everything was in place for the President’s star rally.

“We are ready for the President and we expect multitudes of people. I understand all accommodation facilities are full in the city as people have thronged the city with everyone eager to bear witness to the President’s address.

“We have a President who delivers, a pro-active President and the developments that have taken place in Kwekwe alone, where he will be addressing, speaks volumes. We have roads, neglected for years now in good shape, a new infectious disease hospital, a first in the province now available in Kwekwe, you name them, so everyone is happy to host the “Action” man tomorrow (today),” said Cde Mavima.

National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha said ZANU PF would be guided by people’s developmental needs at local level in line with the Vision 2030.

Speaking at a weekly press conference in Harare yesterday, Cde Bimha said the President’s address today will focus on what the Government has done and achieved so far in all the provinces in terms of development and other pressing needs at community level.

“This Saturday we are holding a Presidential rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe. We invite everyone to attend so that we can share with them the progress that Zimbabwe is making under the wise leadership of President Dr ED Mnangagwa.

“It is therefore very important for the party and its entire membership and supporters to understand that while we engage through rallies and other big meetings, our focus is very much located at local level where we engage with people in their own environment,” said Cde Bimha.

The party, Cde Bimha said, was not only appealing for support at the forth coming by- elections but was also sharing information on what the Government has achieved in all the provinces under the devolution agenda.

The Second Republic, added Cde Bimha, has put in place and implemented practical programmes to deal with food security at national level going down to household level.

“The construction of dams and sinking of boreholes to boost water supply for domestic use and agricultural purposes is one of those programmes that the party has been spearheading. Some of these water bodies are so huge that there is potential to establish recreational activities, horticulture projects and tourism,” he said.

Aspiring party candidate for Mbizo Constituency, Cde Vongaishe Mpereri said he was humbled by the euphoria that has gripped the city even before the day.