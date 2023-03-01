Presidential Silage Scheme: Beneficiaries begin ensiling

Monalisa Chikwengo

FARMERS who benefitted under the Presidential Silage Scheme have started the ensiling process with most of the crops grown for the programme now at harvesting stage.

Acting Deputy Director in the Department of Livestock Production and Development (LPD) Ms Rutendo Nyahoda yesterday confirmed the development saying focus was now on assisting farmers on how they can improve the quality and quantity of the silage.

“As the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, we have supported 1 600 smallholder dairy farmers at the beginning of the summer season with maize and sorghum seed. The goal behind silage production is to preserve forage nutrients for feeding at a later date,” said Nyahoda.

The Government distributed a standard input package comprising climate smart pasture options and climate smart feed options to promote on farm feed formulations.

“The supply of the green fodder throughout the year is an economic priority to dairy farmers to maintain milk production from the dairy animals,” she said stressing on how increased milk output is key in closing the gap between supply and demand.

Production of quality silage requires minimum nutrient loss, despite the dynamic and sensitive process of silage fermentation.

The programme is part of the Presidential Livestock Input Support Scheme, which is a set of timely interventions by the Government to alleviate the problem of poverty deaths to preserve the national herd.

Nyahoda highlighted that as the drive towards intensifying dairy production continues, it was critical for farmers to have an alternative source of feed.

“Preservation of surplus fodder as silage makes it possible to have green fodder availability throughout the year,” she said.

In Zimbabwe, the dairy sector is one of the fastest growing segments of the agricultural economy.

“Animals need good quality fodder at the right time. If good quality feeding is provided to the animals in proper quantities, only then they can be expected to perform to their potential,” added Ms Nyahoda.

Shortages of fodder and silage greatly reduce livestock productivity. Alternatives to overcome scarcity during the lean period include preservation of fodder through silage making or baling hay.

The current assistance to farmers is part of extension work set to ensure that farmers fully benefit from produced silage.

Ms Nyahoda urged farmers to follow proper procedures during ensiling saying some undesirable bacteria could affect the silage, which can degrade the quality and cause losses to the farmer.