Presidential Inputs Scheme: Govt targets 1,8m households

Small-holder farmers contribute at least 60 percent 0f the country’s annual cereal production and as such it is important to provide them with adequate support to ensure food security

Business Reporter

Government is targeting 1, 8 million household for the Presidential Inputs Scheme for maize and sorghum and 400 000 for cotton in the 2018/ 19 agricultural season.

Speaking at the official opening of the Mazowe Valley Agricultural Show in Bindura recently, Freda Rebecca Gold Mine general manager Eliakem Hove who is also a stakeholder in inputs distribution, said during the previous seasons, farmers used to get low yields due to delayed availability of inputs.

He urged those who had not registered to do so to facilitate early planning for the 2018 /19 season.

“This year, the Presidential Inputs Scheme is even bigger, targeting approximately 1, 8 million households for maize/sorghum and each household getting 10kgs seed maize, 5kgs sorghum seed, one bag Compound D and one bag top dressing fertilizer.

“For cotton, 400 000 households are being targeted, each beneficiary getting 20kgs cotton seed, two bags Compound L and one bag to top dressing fertiliser as well as chemicals for pests and disease control.”

He added: “Small-holder farmers contribute at least 60 percent 0f the country’s annual cereal production and as such it is important to provide them with adequate support to ensure that our country is food secure.”

He said urged farmers selling their maize to private buyers for as low as $200 per tonne to desist from the practice and sell their produce to the Grain Marketing Board which is buying the same tonne for $390.

Mr Hove said the province was unfortunate to have an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in Rushinga District.