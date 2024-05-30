  • Today Thu, 30 May 2024

Presidential Goat Scheme takes off

Presidential Goat Scheme takes off

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

About 6 922 goats have been distributed to all provinces under the Presidential Goat Scheme.


Under the scheme, 35 000 bucks and 597 000 does will be distributed across the country.

The basic thrust of the programme is to introduce good genetics for communities to upgrade the quality of their goats.

Statistics from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicates that of the 6 922 goats distributed so far, Manicaland has received 2 876, Midlands 1 390, Mashonaland Central 194, Mashonaland East 955, Mashonaland West 532, Matabeleland North 534, Matabeleland South 149 and Masvingo 373.

Goats are easier and cheaper to keep as they can thrive even in area with limited water.

RELATED STORIES

Harvesting of fish under Presidential schemes set to begin

11m people to benefit from Presidential schemes

You Might Also Like

/
  • United Methodist Church members protest ... National

    United Methodist Church members protest ...

    Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent UNITED Methodist Church (UMC) members have protested against homosexuality at the church’s headquarters in Harare following the recent UMC International Conference that gave the greenlight to homosexuality. The conference was held in the United States of America.

    Continue Reading...

Comments