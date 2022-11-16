Presidential cotton Inputs not for sale, famers warnedd

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has warned beneficiaries of free inputs under the Presidential Cotton Inputs Scheme against selling them, as they are meant to enhance productivity on their plots hence retailing them was illegal.

In a Twitter posting yesterday, Cottco’s acting chief accounting officer Mr Munyaradzi Chikasha said the free Presidential inputs were not for sale.

He added that the inputs were meant for cotton farmers spread across the country to plant in their areas for free.

Mr Chikasha further revealed that the inputs come from Government and Cottco was only involved in their disbursement.

“Cottco would like to thank all those who informed us about the illegal activities being done by some of the beneficiaries. Cottco’s loss control department is seized with the matter.

“If we work together as one family, this menace can be defeated. Farmers are warned that it is an offense, which warrants prosecution if farmers are caught on the wrong side of the law,” said Mr Chikasha.

Cottco advised that if there were beneficiaries of the free Presidential Inputs and selling them, they should be reported by contacting and/or WhatsApp Cottco on 0716164893 or e-mail Cottco on [email protected] or better still call Cottco Head Office on (0242)771981/5.

Efforts to get a comment on this Twitter posting from Mr Chikasha were in vain as he was held up in board meetings.

Cotton Producers and Marketers Association chairman, Mr Stewart Mubonderi also added his voice saying errant farmers risked being arrested and getting disqualified from getting the free inputs in future.

Meanwhile, Mr Mubonderi expressed hope for a good season saying the rains had come earlier than what had been happening in the past five seasons.

“We anticipate a bumper harvest this season although that is premised on the timeous disbursement of chemicals and top-dressing fertilisers,” he said.

Mr Mubonderi added that there were chances of the country witnessing an influx of new entrants into cotton production, as well as expansion of the hectarage by seasoned farmers, thanks to the Government’s on-the-spot foreign currency payment system.

“We expect the Government to retain the 75 percent foreign currency and 25 percent Zimdollar pricing model.”

Mr Mubonderi disclosed that he was this year going to put about 40ha under cotton, thanks to the use of small tractors in tillage.

He further challenged the Government to help mechanise farmers by availing small tractors that cost between US$3 000 and US$4 000 and only require five litres of fuel to plough a hectare,” added Mr Mubonderi.

Government and private contractors have set a joint target of contracting 600 000 households to plant seed cotton on 480 000ha this year.