Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme launched

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution fof Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi (second from right) Land, Agriculture,Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy Minister Davies Marapira (third from right) puts fingerlings in Mr Innocent Kazanhi's fish pond durinng the National Mega Fish Stocking launch held in Mudzi

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development officially launched the National Mega Fish Stocking Programme under the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme in Mudzi district on Wednesday.

The launch comes at a time when the Government is continuing to implement several strategies to ensure food security for the nation.

The launch was officiated by Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi and was graced by officials from Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Ministry led by Deputy Minister Davis Marapira.

The launch was held at Mr Innocent Kazanhi homestead. Mr Kazanhi is one of the beneficiaries of fingerlings from the Government.

In her remarks, Minister Munzverengwi urged Fisheries And Aquaculture Department to work closely with fish farmers to ensure maximum production.

“Our Fisheries and Aquaculture Department should continue supporting these Smallholder Fish Farmers to ensure the growth of the fisheries sector as we seek to have food security at national level,” she said.

“Mudzi district is also doing well in traditional grains and in producing the “Messiah groundnut Crop”, and it has now started introducing the protein supplement to ensure a balanced diet per household. “This also complements the Agriculture Rural Development 8.0, which will surely make Mudzi a business district.