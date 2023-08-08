Presidential borehole scheme creates jobs

Chairman of Prevail International Mr Tempter Tungwarara, whose company specialises in water drilling and infrastructure development, said it was important to empower local communities through jobs and skills development.

Zimpapers Elections Desk

The ongoing Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme initiated by President Mnangagwa last year to improve availability of clean water by drilling a borehole in every one of the 35 000 villages was extended to urban areas neglected by CCC and MDC councillors who dominated those councils and the urban portion will now see 1 000 boreholes with solar pumps drilled in urban areas.

A growing number of urban boreholes have now been drilled, with areas that are traditionally hit water borne diseases such as Budiriro and Chitungwiza, being prioritised.

President Mnangagwa launched the urban programme in Chitungwiza, a town that has faced water shortages for several years.

Successive opposition councillors have dismally failed to address the water situation, which has left residents having to resort to unclean water sources, thereby getting exposed to waterborne diseases or pay high prices demanded by those with private wells and boreholes.

Across the country, 35 000 village boreholes will be drilled as President Mnangagwa moves to ensure every village has a source of clean water and a nutrition garden so as to generate money for the community and improve nutrition.

Local companies that are driving the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme have reaffirmed their commitment to giving local communities priority in terms of job creation when vacancies arise. The available jobs are for drilling and solar-panel installation, among others. One problem in the past was that there were no local people who could maintain a borehole and pump, and at least diagnose what a fault was and request the necessary spares or repairs. Hiring people from the community getting a borehole ensures that the required skills base is also being built up.

Chairman of Prevail International Mr Tempter Tungwarara, whose company specialises in water drilling and infrastructure development, said it was important to empower local communities through jobs and skills development.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to safe and clean water,” said Mr Tungwarara.

“By prioritising local employment, we not only contribute to national economic growth, but also empower individuals to become self-reliant.”

Mr Tungwarara, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, said access to clean water was crucial for meaningful development.

“With our collective efforts, we can make a significant difference in the lives of Zimbabweans and contribute to the growth of our nation,” he said.

“By employing locals, the company not only contributes to the overall development of Zimbabwe, but also ensures that the benefits of the project directly impact the communities it serves.”

Mr Tungwarara added that the company’s team of skilled technicians and engineers will work closely with local communities to ensure the successful completion of each borehole.

“Prevail International’s commitment to employing locals will ensure that the expertise and knowledge gained from the project remain within the country, fostering long-term growth and self-sufficiency.”

A new consignment of machinery, including state-of-the-art drilling equipment, has arrived and Mr Tungwarara believes the equipment will significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the borehole drilling programme so that more people have access to clean water.