Presidential borehole drilling scheme begins

Workers drill a borehole in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, yesterday under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme as the Government moves to curb water challenges in Harare. — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Joseph Madzimure and Victor Maphosa

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme has started as Government seeks to provide clean water to urban areas after successive opposition led councils have failed to ensure potable water for residents.

Harare and Chitungwiza are expected to get over 200 solar-powered boreholes under the scheme while Marondera will have 20.

Other urban areas will also benefit soon.

Forty boreholes will be drilled in Chitungwiza, with St Mary’s getting half of the share.

Yesterday, St Mary’s residents commended President Mnangagwa for coming to their rescue. Mr Alex Mubvirakanda said the President had brought smiles to the people of St Mary’s.

“We now have clean water at our door step. We want to appreciate the efforts being made by the Second Republic to ensure service delivery to the people,” he said.

Mrs Rutendo Chawira was happy with Presidential intervention.

“We really appreciate President Mnangagwa’s efforts,’’ said Mrs Chawira.

Project coordinator Mr Tempter Tungwarara said the initiative by the President was aimed at easing water challenges in Harare.

“We are going to drill more than 200 solar-powered boreholes in Harare mainly in high density areas,” said Mr Tungwarara.

Areas set to benefit in the first phase are Chitungwiza, Glenview, Kuwadzana, Glen Norah, Highfield, Epworth, Dzivaresekwa, Mabvuku, and Budiriro, among other.

Zanu PF candidate for St Mary’s Constituency Cde Norbert Jinjika praised President Mnangagwa for the project.

“This is a good initiative by the President and very good for the entirety of the population in Chitungwiza and St Mary’s in particular. This is an initiative where the President is saying ‘it’s not partisan but should benefit every citizen of St Mary’s in particular and Chitungwiza in general,” said Cde Jinjika.

“It is strictly meant to benefit the community. We know for a long time people were facing serious challenges of water here in Chitungwiza. People are now realising the fruits of the Second Republic.”

Out of the 20 boreholes earmarked for St Mary’s, six have already been drilled under the exercise which started last Friday.

The boreholes are being drilled in phases, and expectations are that the 20 boreholes would have been drilled by end of this week.

Cde Jinjika is confident of reclaiming the seat from MDC formations that have failed to develop the area since 2000.

“I am confident that Zanu PF will reclaim the seat. The community is now confident that Zanu PF has the capacity to deliver clean water and improve service delivery to the people,” he said

Cde Jinjika is battling it out with Mr Adam Puzzo of MDC-A, Mr Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens Coalition for Change and Mr Marcos Sanyanga, an independent, who also said he was confident of winning the seat.

Meanwhile, Government through the District Development Fund (DDF) has started drilling boreholes in Marondera town and surrounding areas to improve access to clean water. Twenty boreholes will be drilled in Marondera.

A resident, Mrs Sinikiwe Takundwa, said: “We want to thank our Government and the department of DDF for this noble initiative.

“We have suffered for years because of water shortages. We had no borehole here for years and we would walk for long distances to get safe water.”

ZANU PF candidate for Marondera East constituency Cde Jeremiah Chiwetu, who witnessed the drilling of a borehole in Rusike Phase 3 said: “I requested for boreholes for my constituency and Government responded within five days and as you can see, the first borehole has been drilled in Garikai and now another one here in Rusike Phase 3.

“This shows that we have a listening Government led by President Mnangagwa.”

DDF Mashonaland East Provincial Engineer Dennis Dzvene said: “We are planning to drill 20 boreholes in Marondera district. We have discovered that a lot of residents are affected by the scarcity of potable water and for other uses so we have selected the most affected areas.

“This programme is being conducted across the province. It is a Government programme which is being carried across the country and as for our province we have started in Marondera.”

The Government last year embarked on borehole drilling programme where 35 000 boreholes are to be drilled nationwide.