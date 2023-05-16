Presidential amnesty processes commence

Last week, the President exercised executive clemency to release several categories of inmates who had served at least one third of their jail sentence by Independence Day this year, plus a much smaller benefit for those serving time for several types of violent crime.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has started identifying and verifying potential beneficiaries of the amnesty granted by President Mnangagwa to prisoners serving time for non-violent crimes.

Last week, the President exercised executive clemency to release several categories of inmates who had served at least one third of their jail sentence by Independence Day this year, plus a much smaller benefit for those serving time for several types of violent crime.

The cutting of sentences has also been extended to all inmates who are terminally ill, inmates with disability and those serving their sentences at Open Prison.

Prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and have been in prison for at least 20 years can also be released on time served. Women and youths tend to be treated more leniently than men.

In a statement yesterday, ZPCS national public relations officer Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi said eligible inmates would be released once the thorough vetting exercise has been concluded.

The President used his Constitutional powers to reduce the sentences for the prisoners who benefit, but pardoned no one, as the convictions and the time served still stand.

“Once the process is through, inmates shall be released from prison accordingly,” he said.

Chief Supt Khanyezi said the gesture by President Mnangagwa would go a long way in decongesting the country’s prisons.

Zimbabwe’s prisons have a carrying capacity of 17 000 inmates and the Presidential clemency has been used in the past to reduce the prison population.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa for this noble gesture which undoubtedly shall go a long way in reducing the prison population.

“Whilst as an organisation we endeavour to support inmates during this exercise, we call upon the ZPCS family and society at large to render assistance where necessary to complement this worthwhile cause,” he said.

Chief Supt Khanyezi said inmates were eligible for cuts in their prison sentence to time served under various categories.

“Amongst other categories, amnesty has been extended to all inmates who are terminally ill, inmates with disability and those serving their sentences at Open Prison. In other categories inmates should have served at least one third of their sentences by 18 April 2023.

“Those serving death sentence and have been in prison for 10 years and above have had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

“Prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and have been in prison for at least 20 years can be released,” he said.

Prisoners excluded from the amnesty include any prisoner who was previously released on amnesty; any person serving a sentence imposed by Court Martial; any person who has a record of escaping from lawful custody; any inmate convicted of committing any specified offence.

Specified offences include those incarcerated for murder; treason; rape or any sexual offence; carjacking; robbery; public violence; human trafficking; unlawful possession of a firearm; contravention of the Electricity Act; contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act; contravention of the Public Order and Security Act Maintenance of Peace and Order Act and any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit any of these offences.

Some of these violent criminals, although not all, may have their sentences reduced in some circumstances, but the reductions are far less than for the other non-violent categories.