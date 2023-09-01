President Xi extends condolences to South African president over deadly fire in Johannesburg

A firefighter climbs a ladder to extinguish a fire at an apartment block in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 31, 2023. /CFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered condolences to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over a deadly fire that took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Noting that a building fire in Johannesburg has caused heavy casualties, Xi expressed deep condolences for the victims and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

Xi said that in the face of the disaster, the Chinese side stands firmly by the South African government and people.

Under the strong leadership of President Ramaphosa and the South African government, the South African people will surely be able to overcome the difficulties, he noted.