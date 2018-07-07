President woos Mash Central

Cletus Mushanawani Mashonaland Central Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today visit Mashonaland Central Province for the fourth time since his inauguration in November last year.

In February he visited Guruve, where he commissioned a centre pivot at Siyalima Irrigation Scheme before proceeding to Madziwa in Shamva where he donated 200 computers to Centre Zimbabwe Africa High School.

He was back again in the province in April where he addressed thousands of Johane Masowe YeChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church pilgrims from across Africa at their Madziwa shrine.

Last month, President Mnangagwa officiated at the ground breaking ceremony of the National Sports Academy at Bindura University of Science Education before officially reopening Eureka Gold Mine in Guruve, which is expected to produce at least 1,5 tonnes of gold annually.

The mine will employ at least 400 people when at maximum capacity.

Today, he will address a star rally at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura town, where a full house is expected, considering that Mashonaland Central has been the ruling party’s stronghold since independence in 1980.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe yesterday confirmed President Mnangagwa’s visit to Bindura.

“Mashonaland Central Province is proving to be one of the luckiest provinces because it has hosted President Mnangagwa four times since his inauguration in November,” he said.

“He addressed his first oversubscribed rally at Siyalima in Guruve in February and now he is back again to put the icing on our campaigns through a star rally at Chipadze Stadium.

“We have done our homework very well and it is now all systems go for the mother of all rallies in the province. As we speak, we are busy with the final touches of our preparations.” Cde Kazembe said people in Mashonaland Central were eager to meet their President before the much-awaited harmonised elections set for July 30.

“Our membership could hardly wait to interface with their President and they have promised to turn out in their thousands,” he said.

“Mashonaland Central is a Zanu-PF stronghold since independence and we promise 100 percent votes to President Mnangagwa and our party, Zanu-PF.

“I have been going around all the 18 constituencies in the province and everyone is raring to go and vote overwhelmingly for Zanu-PF. Most of the challenges that were emanating from the primary elections were addressed and we are now a united family focusing on one common enemy, which is the opposition.”

President Mnangagwa’s visit comes at a time when a number of projects, which took years to complete under the previous administration, were finally completed, among them the Bindura-Shamva Road.

Most local authorities in the province have managed to meet their 100-day targets.