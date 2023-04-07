President wishes Christians happy Easter

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has wished Christians around the world a happy Easter, adding that with hope, faith, and love, even death can be defeated.

Posting on his Twitter handle, the President said:

“Wishing Christians around the world a happy and blessed #Easter

“As we reflect today on Christ’s Resurrection, we are reminded that with faith, hope, and love — even death can be defeated.

From my family to yours, Happy Easter, and God bless.”