President warns name droppers

The Herald
Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter
ZANU PF members in the habit of name-dropping in a bid to aid their criminal activities must desist from the practice as their days are numbered, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing the 118th Session of the Zanu P F Central Committee at the party’s headquarters in Harare, President Mnangagwa said there were some criminal elements approaching Government institutions and individuals purporting to be representatives of senior party members, Government officials or to be carrying messages from them.
Name-dropping is a practice of casually mentioning the names of famous or powerful people one knows or claims to know in order to impress their victims and gain favours.
Speaking after the meeting, Zanu P F national commissar Cde Mike Bimha, who was standing in for the party’s spokesperson, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said President Mnangagwa had warned some divisive elements who indulged in name-dropping.
Cde Bimha said the President spoke strongly against criminal elements indulging in name-dropping, abusing the name of the party, as well as the leadership, saying tough measures would be taken against them.
“There are a number of party members who move around threatening members of the public, that is an issue which will end up with tough measures being taken against those people,” said Cde Bimha.
Zanu PF Director General, Cde Dickson Dzora, said name droppers should be brought to book and the party will not tolerate the practice.
“We look forward to members of the party upholding the position taken by the leadership,” he said. “It has become a problem within the structures of the party. The directive is now coming from the top leadership of the party. Disciplinary measures will be taken against all such members who are in the habit of name dropping.”
President Mnangagwa, Cde Bimha said, also reminded the party structures to be wary of the opposition machinations ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.
The Central Committee also received a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Anxious Masuka, who focused on a number of areas.
Cde Bimha said Dr Masuka spoke on issues to do with the timeous distribution of inputs and various mechanisation pro- grammes, the state of agricultural production and the ecological sensitivity in the distribution of inputs and choice of crops to grow.
“He said farmers should be business minded people and as such they don’t just grow what they want to grow, but they have to grow what is suitable in their respective ecological areas, by so doing they are assured of maximum productivity,” said Cde Bimha. The Central Committee also endorsed the Youth and the Women’s League preparations for their elective conferences, which will be held in May and June respectively.
Cde Bimha said the Central Committee did a post-mortem of the by-elections as presented by his department.
“The report was endorsed by the Central Committee,” he said. “The report focused on a number of areas including the performance of the party at the recently held by-elections, the voter registration blitz and the impending local authority elections to be held on the 7th of May this year.”
The party, Cde Bimha said, also warned members against de-campaigning and undermining the credibility of Zanu PF Members of Parliament who are running their constituencies.
The Central Committee also endorsed the measures proposed by the Government to deal with issues of inflation and those to do with the exchange rate.
Vice President and Second Secretary of the party, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, gave a comprehensive report on the state of the health system in the country focusing on how the Government has saved people from the dangers of Covid-19.
His report, Cde Bimha said, touched on the state of vaccination against Covid-19 and called upon everyone to be vaccinated before it is too late.
Meanwhile, Zanu PF will be holding vic- tory celebrations in Epworth constituency today where President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour.
The programme starts at 9.30am.
Zanu PF candidate Cde Zelera Makari snatched the seat from the opposition in the recently held by-elections.
Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said all was set for the victory celebrations.
“We are happy that the seat is now back,” he said. “We snatched it from the jaws of the opposition. President Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour. We are calling on all Zanu PF supporters to converge at Epworth Secondary School. We want to thank the people of Epworth for showing confidence in the ruling party.”
Cde Marble Chinomona, who is the party’s Secretary for Women’s Affairs, said women should come and celebrate with the President in Epworth.
“We will be supporting the President tomorrow (today),” she said. “Lets come and support our own women who won a tight contest against men from the opposition. Women can do it. Let’s celebrate with Zelera.”
Cde Makari commended the party and President Mnangagwa for bestowing confidence in her.
“I am really elated with the victory,” she said. “I want also to thank Epworth residents. I look forward to fulfil my promises to them.”