President warns name droppers

Zanu PF Director General, Cde Dickson Dzora, said name droppers should be brought to book and the party will not tolerate the practice. “We look forward to members of the party upholding the position taken by the leadership,” he said. “It has become a problem within the structures of the party. The directive is now coming from the top leadership of the party. Disciplinary measures will be taken against all such members who are in the habit of name dropping.” President Mnangagwa, Cde Bimha said, also reminded the party structures to be wary of the opposition machinations ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections. The Central Committee also received a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Anxious Masuka, who focused on a number of areas. Cde Bimha said Dr Masuka spoke on issues to do with the timeous distribution of inputs and various mechanisation pro- grammes, the state of agricultural production and the ecological sensitivity in the distribution of inputs and choice of crops to grow. “He said farmers should be business minded people and as such they don’t just grow what they want to grow, but they have to grow what is suitable in their respective ecological areas, by so doing they are assured of maximum productivity,” said Cde Bimha. The Central Committee also endorsed the Youth and the Women’s League preparations for their elective conferences, which will be held in May and June respectively.

Cde Bimha said the Central Committee did a post-mortem of the by-elections as presented by his department. “The report was endorsed by the Central Committee,” he said. “The report focused on a number of areas including the performance of the party at the recently held by-elections, the voter registration blitz and the impending local authority elections to be held on the 7th of May this year.” The party, Cde Bimha said, also warned members against de-campaigning and undermining the credibility of Zanu PF Members of Parliament who are running their constituencies. The Central Committee also endorsed the measures proposed by the Government to deal with issues of inflation and those to do with the exchange rate. Vice President and Second Secretary of the party, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, gave a comprehensive report on the state of the health system in the country focusing on how the Government has saved people from the dangers of Covid-19. His report, Cde Bimha said, touched on the state of vaccination against Covid-19 and called upon everyone to be vaccinated before it is too late.