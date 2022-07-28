President tours Kwekwe firms

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today toured Kwekwe firms to have an appreciation of investments they have made in modern technology as the Second Republic pushes its modernisation and industrialisation policy in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The Head of State and Government toured renowned dairy producing firm, Dendairy and Intrachem explosives manufacturing plant.

The two firms have invested in modern equipment aimed at enhancing their capacity utilisation.

President Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with what the two, together with those he has visited in the past were doing.