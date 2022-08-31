President tours Beitbridge housing project

President Mnangagwa tours the housing project set to benefit staffers working at the Beitbridge Border.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has just toured the housing project set to benefit staffers working at the Beitbridge Border.

In an interview after the tour, the President said he was happy with the project.

He added that the last time he was here, it was all bush but there are houses now.

“This is the Second Republic,” he said.

The construction of the 220 houses is set to be completed next year.