President tours Beitbridge housing project

The Herald
Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa has just toured the housing project set to benefit staffers working at the Beitbridge Border.
Part of the 220 houses being constructed as part of the Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project that is being implemented at the cost of US$300 million.
In an interview after the tour, the President said he was happy with the project.
He added that the last time he was here, it was all bush but there are houses now.
“This is the Second Republic,” he said.
The construction of the 220 houses is set to be completed next year.