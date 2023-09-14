President to spell out strategic vision

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Following his pronouncement that the new Government will hit the ground running following his electoral victory last month, President Mnangagwa is today expected to address a high-level Government meeting of all Cabinet ministers, their deputies, permanent secretaries, chief executive officers and chairpersons of parastatals and local authorities to lay out his strategic direction for his second term in office towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

At the beginning of his first full tenure in 2018, President Mnangagwa laid out a vision of making the country an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

This is the first time the President has convened such a gathering of all public sector leaders aimed at giving them his vision for the country.

Mr Solomon Mhlanga the Permanent Secretary for Public Sector Reforms and Performance Management in the Office of the President and Cabinet, yesterday said the President wanted to give his strategic direction now that the formalities of the commencement of his second-term have been completed.

“The meeting will be attended by all Cabinet ministers that were sworn-in this week, their deputies, permanent secretaries, CEOs and chairpersons of parastatals and local authorities.

“His Excellency will give his strategic direction and expectations from the leadership of the public sector during his second term. This is the first time that the President has convened such a meeting involving all the public sector leadership,” Mr Mhlanga said.

Following his and Zanu PF’s electoral victory in the harmonised elections held on August 23 and 24, President Mnangagwa took his oath of office on September 5 while MPs were sworn in on Thursday and Friday last week.

The President then appointed his new Cabinet on Monday this week followed by their swearing in on Tuesday.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, President Mnangagwa said his second term in office will build on the achievements and progress made during his first term.

He added that he had taken an oath as a humble servant leader and President, committed to wholeheartedly serve all Zimbabweans, faithfully upholding and defending the country’s Constitution and laws, with integrity and impartiality and leaving no one and no place behind.

“I offer to you, individually and collectively, unity, love, oneness and brotherhood, as the people of the great, unitary and independent state of Zimbabwe. My new Government will deliver on the promises we have made to you. The transformation of the living standards of our people, especially those in rural communities, will be accelerated, while the concerns of those in urban areas will not be neglected.

“Responsive policies, projects and programmes, which began during the first term of my presidency, are on course to lift many more people out of poverty and into prosperity,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said programmes and projects initiated in his first term that include support for agriculture to make the country food secure, development of infrastructure like roads, dams and power stations, among others would continue and enhanced during his second term.