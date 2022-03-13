President to meet Zimbabwe Community in the Diaspora

The Herald

Africa Moyo in Dubai (UAE)

Many people have so far arrived for this afternoon’s Zimbabwe Diaspora Engagement Forum at the St Regis Downtown Hotel in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to be addressed by President Mnangagwa shortly.

A number of ministers including Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona as well as Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The event has been highly subscribed and additional chairs are being sought for them.

