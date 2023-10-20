President to launch blueprint for local authorities

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

New strategies to make all local authorities resonate with the country’s vision of achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 are being crafted by Government, Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando has said.

Speaking during a Local Government Board strategic planning review workshop that was held yesterday in Harare, Minister Chitando said President Mnangagwa will next week provide a blueprint for all local authorities, saying Vision 2030 is irreversible.

“We need a local authority system which resonates with a middle income economy,” he said. “In line with this, His Excellency will be launching next week a roadmap for the achievement of the middle income economy status for all local authorities,” he said.

After the launch, Minister Chitando said his ministry will immediately start to work according to the new blueprint.

“For a local authority and for any organisation to achieve its goal, human capital is key, and the Local Government Board has the responsibility to ensure that there are sufficient schemes set for all local authorities to achieve the expectations of His Excellency.”

Residents were struggling with the problem of poor council performance in providing quality services, in urban areas, almost all under the control of the opposition.

The Chief Director Spatial Planning and Development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Shingirayi Mushamba said the ministry was working on restoring order in all the country’s cities roads.

“We are working on building a robust and reliable modern computerised system with dashboards that will be able to monitor movement of vehicles in all urban areas to curb lawlessness.”

He also revealed that Government was already running a trial to monitor the movement of all public service vehicles and that the programme will be expanded to include privately owned vehicles.

“We are working day and night to actually achieve that system; already, the infrastructure for that has been put in place for those who may not be abiding by the law.

“All our public service vehicles across the country, including some private-run buses, are now on a digital system that is monitored by the ZRP.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, working together with Econet, have been able to put in place a mechanism where they can track where all buses are, the speed at which they are driving and they are even able to contact the owners.”

