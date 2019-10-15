President to engage graduates

Joseph Madzimure and Natasha Kokai

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has instructed the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to compile a database of graduates countrywide to ensure they secure employment and funding to start projects in line with their areas of qualification.

The latest development comes after the President realised that only 10 percent of the graduates capped every year secure employment.

The Deputy Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke confirmed the latest development.

“We have been sent by the President to compile a database for unemployed graduates countrywide.

“The President has realised that every year he goes around capping graduates at tertiary institutions, but only about 10 percent manage to secure employment.

“Now we are coming up with a programme around Zimbabwe of mobilising graduates from certificate level to honours degrees from all tertiary institutions,” said Deputy Minister Matuke.

He said the programme will be held on Thursday.