President to engage graduates

15 Oct, 2019 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
President to engage graduates President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure and Natasha Kokai
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has instructed the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to compile a database of graduates countrywide to ensure they secure employment and funding to start projects in line with their areas of qualification.

The latest development comes after the President realised that only 10 percent of the graduates capped every year secure employment.

The Deputy Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke confirmed the latest development.

“We have been sent by the President to compile a database for unemployed graduates countrywide.

“The President has realised that every year he goes around capping graduates at tertiary institutions, but only about 10 percent manage to secure employment.

“Now we are coming up with a programme around Zimbabwe of mobilising graduates from certificate level to honours degrees from all tertiary institutions,” said Deputy Minister Matuke.

He said the programme will be held on Thursday.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting