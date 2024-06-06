President to commission NUST Innovation Centre

Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira said NUST took heed of President Mnangagwa’s mantra that “Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo,” and took over all construction projects which has seen rapid development of infrastructure development.

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is set to commission a Technology Innovation Centre at the National University of Science and Technology after the tertiary institution managed to save US$200 000 in infrastructural development over the past year when it took over all construction projects.

Higher and Tertiary Education Innovation Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira said NUST took heed of President Mnangagwa’s mantra that “Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo,” and took over all construction projects which has seen rapid development of infrastructure development.

He said this in the National Assembly last week during a Question and Answer session. Bulawayo North MP Minenhle Gumede had asked Prof Murwira to explain when NUST construction would be completed given that it has taken over 32 years to date.

“NUST has made significant progress on infrastructural development projects. Riding on His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo! Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo!’ and with financial support from the Government and guidance from the Ministry, the University adopted a new model which has seen NUST taking over all construction projects. The new model of construction adopted saw NUST realising savings of over US$200 000 through the substitution of excessively designed finishes with simple top-class designs,” said Prof Murwira.

“In a space of two years, the University has almost finished constructing the state-of-the-art Professor Phineas-Mogorosi Makhurane Technovation Centre, which took independent contractors 15 years to reach 60 percent completion before they abandoned the project.

Working together with Bulawayo Polytechnic and other sister institutions, NUST has reached 76 percent completion of the Tech Centre building, which will be finished in time for commissioning by His Excellency, President Dr Mnangagwa during the University’s graduation on 15 November 2024. Already, Block B of the building is at 95 percent completion.”

He said construction of the Central Library stopped when the building was at 30 percent completion.

“A Structural Integrity Assessment of the building was conducted by independent assessors in 2023 and it was certified fit for continuing with construction works. Construction is expected to start in 2025 and the building will be completed within 36 months,” he said.

“Other infrastructural works are at various levels of completion: These are Applied Chemistry Building at 70 percent completion, the Chemical Engineering Building (75 percent), and the Students Accommodation (10 percent). Outstanding works for Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering buildings are balustrading, laboratory and fittings, elevator systems, completion of electrical works and fume cupboards,” Prof Murwira said.

He said 10 blocks at the students accommodation were progressing well.

“The 10 blocks had foundation completed while brickwork is at 10 percent. Once construction resumes, these buildings will be completed between 9 and 18 months”.