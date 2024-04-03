President to commission Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, yesterday confirmed President Mnangagwa’s visit to Kamungoma to commission the liberation war memorial site.

George Maponga and Remember Deketeke

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Kamungoma Liberation War Shrine tomorrow in Gutu, Masvingo Province, as the nation corrects erroneous historical narratives and moves to preserve the legacy of the heroes and their inspirational bravery.

The shrine will keep alive the memory of the brutal massacre of liberation struggle combatant, Cde Double Killer and 104 unarmed civilians by the racist Ian Smith regime during a night vigil.

The Second Republic has been on a deliberate drive to correct the country’s distorted history, especially where colonialists were giving themselves credit, ignoring the resilience and bloody sacrifices of the indigenous Africans.

It also comes soon after the commissioning of the Pupu War Memorial in Lupane, Matabeleland North, which celebrates the heroic exploits of one of King Lobengula’s regiments against Allan Wilson’s men.

The Kamungoma Shrine marks yet another event to record the rich liberation war history.

The shrine is a reminder of the painful experiences and sacrifices the country has travelled and made in its quest for self-determination.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the commissioning will immortalise the place where this heinous crime was committed for future generations.

“The commissioning of the monument is coming 13 days before the country celebrates Independence for which these brave patriots paid the supreme sacrifice,” reads the statement.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage through the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe and the local community have immortalised the place where this heinous crime was committed for posterity.”

The massacre by the Smith regime attracted international condemnation.

“The Kamungoma Massacre remains one of the most brutal attacks ever perpetrated by the Smith regime on civilians inside the then Rhodesia that attracted international condemnation,” said the Ministry.

The Kamungoma Liberation War Memorial Site is in the Nemashakwe resettlement area, Gutu East.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, yesterday confirmed President Mnangagwa’s visit to Kamungoma to commission the liberation war memorial site.

He praised President Mnangagwa for the upgrading work at Kamungoma, which he says holds special significance for Masvingo Province as a lasting reminder to the huge price Zimbabwe paid to attain its freedom in 1980.

“The President is coming tomorrow to commission Kamungoma Liberation War Heritage Site and we feel honoured as a province because to us this shows the importance that our President places on those who sacrificed their lives for the country to win its freedom from colonial rule.

“The upgrading of Kamungoma into a liberation war heritage site will serve as a lasting reminder to future generations to the arduous journey that was travelled for this country to earn its independence and it is an honour for us as a province to have our President commissioning such an important monument with a lasting legacy,” said Minister Chadzamira.

“Preparations for the commissioning are complete and we await to receive the President. We expect people from the around the Kamungoma area, Gutu district and the province at large, to come and witness this important event that comes at a time when our country is preparing to celebrate 44 years of its hard won independence.

“We feel honoured as a province by the huge recognition the President continues to give to all those who sacrificed life and limb for Zimbabwe to be free.”

Minister Chadzamira said besides honouring the 105 people who perished at Kamungoma, the liberation war site will also boost tourism.

“Tourism is one of the anchors of our provincial economy in line with Vision 2030 and the commissioning of Kamungoma Liberation Heritage Site will no doubt boost tourism with visitors expected to flock to the area to learn about the history of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence. The visitors who will flock to Kamungoma will boost tourism while local businesses will also benefit and flourish.”

The upgrading of Kamungoma into a liberation war heritage also means infrastructure such as roads connecting to the area will also be revamped, benefitting the local population and economy.

“Communities in and around Kamungoma are no doubt also benefitting from the fruits of independence with President Mnangagwa’s administration walking the talk on its leaving no one and no place behind philosophy.

“The communities now own irrigated gardens and are irrigating small plots, thanks to water projects by the Second Republic.

“There are visible developments that attest to the fact that Zimbabwe is a free country and on an irreversible trajectory to becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030 and this is possible because there are people who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Zimbabweans to be masters of their own destiny,” said Minister Chadzamira.

Government has been building liberation war heritage sites like Kamungoma to memorialise key places that depict Zimbabwe’s gruelling war of independence for the benefit of progeny. At the new liberation war heritage site is a field museum and exhibition gallery that tells the history of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.