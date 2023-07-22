President to attend Russia-Africa Summit

Herald Reporters

President Mnangagwa will next week attend the second Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in Russia’s second largest city, St Petersburg.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Mr Livit Mugejo confirmed the President’s attendance in a statement yesterday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is earmarked to attend the Second Russia Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum to be held in St Petersburg, in the Russian Federation, between 27-28 July 2023.

“President Mnangagwa will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava and senior government officials. The Forum presents an opportunity to exchange notes on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest and concern and also serves as a significant event in bolstering our relations further,” Mr Mugejo said.

He added that leveraging on the foundations of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which was held in Sochi, in the Russian Federation, in October 2019, the imminent Economic and Humanitarian Forum will present an opportunity to further enhance cooperation with Zimbabwe and Russia expected to to sign a number of Memoranda of Understanding or/Agreements during the Forum.

During the inaugural summit, the two countries signed two MoUs in geology and mining with Russia pledging to assist Zimbabwe in environment, geology and mining developments using their vast experience in the areas.

Russian company, Alrosa which is the world’s largest diamond producer has formed a joint venture company with state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company to prospect for the precious stone at the more than 15 diamond claims it has been issued with.

The joint venture company was formed in fulfilment of an agreement between the Russian mining giant and Government.

Mr Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the Organising Committee for Russia-Africa events, said:

“I am confident that in the foreseeable future, all the Forum events will lead to a strengthening of the ties between our regions and to effective cooperation.”

There will also be discussion about the most pressing issues and ways of resolving them to encourage the development of Russian-African relations in the economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Forum’s business programme consists of four large topic areas covering all spheres of cooperation between Russia and the African continent namely; the new global economy, integrated security and sovereign development, cooperation in science and technology, the humanitarian and social sphere: Working together for a new quality of life.