President to announce day of fasting, national prayer

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected to announce soon a day of fasting and national prayer as the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients reaches 314.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, while presenting the 19th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix yesterday, said: “We wish to advise that His Excellency the President is set to officially announce a day of fasting and national prayer.”

Further details would be made available when the President makes the official announcement.

The extra 27 patients discovered through the diagnostic PCR tests and announced yesterday were all returning citizens and residents coming home from South Africa and under formal quarantine, health authorities announced.

The strict quarantine policy put in place by Zimbabwe has ensured that almost all new patients are found in quarantine, these generally coming from South Africa, Botswana and Britain where infection rates are much higher than in Zimbabwe.

So far only a small minority of patients were infected inside Zimbabwe as a result of infection within the community, and even here the health authorities in most cases have been able to follow the infection chain and halt infection after a maximum of three steps.

Last year, the First Lady also led a national day of prayer at State House — an event that was attended by more than 1 000 Christians from over 300 church denominations.

The President and the entire Cabinet also attended the event.