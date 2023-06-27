President to address high level summit

President Mnangagwa poses for a photo with other Heads of State and Government at the DRC conflict Summit in Luanda, Angola this morning.

From Victoria Ruzvidzo in LUANDA, Angola

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to address the Africa Union Summit on the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo this afternoon in his capacity as Chairman of the AU Peace and Security Council.

He arrived here yesterday ahead of today’s High Level Quadripartite meeting of the Southern African Development Community, the East African Community, the Economic Community of Central African States and the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region.

The United Nations has been invited to be part of the deliberations.

The conflict in Eastern DRC where the security and humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate is the major focus of the Summit.

A number of regional bodies have come up with initiatives to quell the situation hence the summit seeks to coordinate and harmonise these responses.

AU chaiperson President Azali Assoumani of the Commoros will also address the meeting.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahammat are set to make presentations.

The AU Champion on Peace and Reconciliation Angolan President Joào Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Sadc organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and former Kenyan President and EAC facilitator on the Peace Process in the Eastern DRC region H.E Uhuru Kenyatta will update the summit on the situation in the confict zone.

The Summit is expected to adopt a joint framework and modalities of effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation of efforts in Eastern DRC.

Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Etienne Tshisekedi of DRC, the countries concerned in the conflict, will make their submissions too.