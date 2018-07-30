President takes ‘Zim is open for business’ to BRICS

The Herald

President Mnangagwa  on Friday invited BRICS countries to exploit massive investment  opportunities in Zimbabwe while affirming the readiness of the country  to collaborate in projects aimed at driving regional and continental  integration.

The BRICS, an acronym for a grouping of the leading world emerging  economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, held its  annual meeting in South Africa
from Wednesday to Friday this week.

The summit ran under the theme, “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for  inclusive growth and shared prosperity in the fourth industrial  revolution.

Zimbabwe was invited to participate at the summit in a special forum  for selected African countries.

President Mnangagwa, whose administration is running under the  “Zimbabwe open for business” mantra, told BRICS leaders the country was  implementing an “ambitious but attainable drive to industrialize and  modernize all sectors of our economy.”

“My country is determined to leapfrog our development and growth,” he  said. “Opportunities abound in the infrastructure, mining,  agro-processing, light to heavy manufacturing, ICTs and financial  services sector.”

Zimbabwe enjoys tight all round relations with the five-member BRICS  nations.

China is one of the biggest investors in Zimbabwe in recent years,  while Russia recently commissioned a multi-billion mining project in the  country.

Brazil is supporting Zimbabwe’s agricultural reforms through  concessionary provision of agriculture equipment while India is playing  a key part in aiding growth of small to medium enterprises.

South Africa has over the years remained the biggest trading  partner and a key source of raw materials for Zimbabwean industries.

President Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwean vision was to become a middle  income country by the year 2030, with its economy providing decent jobs  and an improved standard of living for the majority of the citizens.

He said Zimbabwe was keen to co-operate on projects that “facilitate  speedy, regional and continental integration.”

“In the same vein, we encourage co-operation at tertiary levels where  there is greater beneficiation of our mineral resources for Zimbabwe’s  overall industrialisation,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has in the seven months of its  existence attracted investment commitments worth over $15 billion, with  major projects in the manufacturing and mining sectors having been  commissioned.

He lauded the BRICS for their continued championing of multi-lateralism  which supports the interests of developing countries.

“Zimbabwe stands ready to enhance collaboration, inclusive growth and  shared prosperity with all of you,” he said. —  New Ziana.

