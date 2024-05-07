President swears in 2 Deputy Ministers

National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Musa Ncube (right) and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Deputy Minister Headman Moyo take oath of office during their swearing-in by President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Musa Ncube and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Deputy Minister Headman Moyo pledged to serve the country diligently in the discharge of their duties after President Mnangagwa swore them into office yesterday.

Deputy Minister Ncube was appointed following the reassigning of Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Senator Moyo was appointed Deputy Minister following the elevation of Minister Monica Mavhunga to the helm of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Ministry.

In an interview after the swearing in ceremony at State House, Deputy Minister Ncube said the continuous elevation of women under the Second Republic was encouraging.

She expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for her appointment and recognition of the role women were playing in nation building.

“I thank His Excellency for appointing me to the position of Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities as a woman MP.

“I would like to thank His Excellency for recognising women and for trusting us into key positions into the Government of Zimbabwe.

“I am a Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency. This is my second term after being elected for the first time in the 2019 by-elections,” she said.

Deputy Minister Ncube, who has been in active politics for 25 years, said she was committed to serving her country in her new portfolio.

This is her first appointment in Government.

“I understand you want to know how I navigated to come into politics. I am a member of the (Zanu PF Women’s League) National Executive, I am the Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

“This is my 25th year in politics and as a woman it is not easy to be in politics. I will assist my Minister and I will seek guidance from my Minister,” she said.

Deputy Minister Moyo said he will assist Minister Mavhunga as the Second Republic continues to improve the welfare of war veterans.

President Mnangagwa has said war veterans’ welfare is a top priority under his administration.

“As a war veteran I will assist my Minister, she has been in the ministry for many years so I will assist her on our job.

“I am not new to war veterans, I know them and we will try to improve their welfare with the assistance of the Minister,” he said.

Senator Moyo said his new post fitted him well as he was privy to war veterans’ affairs.

He described himself as “a war veteran by nature” having left to join the liberation struggle at a young age.

“I am a deputy Secretary in the Politburo of Zanu PF and we always attend meetings. I am a Senator for Matabeleland North. I was born in Lupane, at Pupu. So I grew up there.

“I am a war veteran by nature, I went to the struggle at a tender age and I have been holding positions in the party (Zanu PF) for many years,” he said.

Deputy Minister Moyo expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his appointment.

“Lastly, I would like to thank His Excellency President Mnangagwa for appointing me at the helm of the war veterans,” he said.