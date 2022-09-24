President steps up engagement drive

Fungi Kwaramba in NEW YORK

AFTER delivering his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he underscored the importance of global peace and multilateralism, President Mnangagwa had bilateral engagements with Iranian President Ahmed Raisi and then attended a conference on diamonds that was organised by Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

President Mnangagwa is using his visit to New York to engage investors and other Heads of State and Government as he champions the twin policies of engagement and re-engagement, as well as “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

During his address at the 77th UNGA on Thursday, the biggest diplomatic stage, the President said the spread of terrorism and intensification of old conflicts on the African continent and throughout the world have been a setback to the silencing of guns mission.

“In Southern Africa, we remain seized with insecurity and terrorist insurgency in Northern parts of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique and conflicts in parts of the Great Lakes Region.

“Emboldened by our SADC regional philosophy that ‘an injury to one is an injury to all’, we continue to pool our resources to fight terrorism and other threats to peace, security and stability in our region,” said President Mnangagwa.

“My country is greatly concerned that more than 20 years after the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, hate crimes, xenophobia, racial discrimination and intolerance have continued to increase at an alarming rate, including at institutional levels. There is a need, therefore, to recommit to fighting these scourges, in all their forms and manifestations.

“Zimbabwe stands committed to playing its part for the realisation of peace and security, within various United Nations, African Union and SADC peacekeeping and peace building missions”.

He reiterated his call for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to be reflective of geopolitics so as to be responsive to present challenges.

“The scale and gravity of our challenges today cannot be addressed through old structures and old ways of doing business. Zimbabwe subscribes to the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration as the sustainable approach to the reform of the UN Security Council,” President Mnangagwa said.

He also said terrorism is the major driver of migration and refugees.

“The ever looming threat associated with the ‘Triple C Crisis’ of Covid-19; Conflict and Climate Change, has placed upon us, an enormous responsibility to confront these interlocking challenges by strengthening multilateralism and solidarity.

“ Terrorism, biodiversity loss, desertification, pollution, and cybercrime among,” the President said.

Last night, President Mnangagwa had dinner with global CEOs and is today expected to meet Zimbabweans-based in the US and other investors.