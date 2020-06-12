President sets day of prayer

Herald Reporter

Monday next week has been declared the Presidential Day of Prayer and Fasting by President Mnangagwa in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The declaration came as Zimbabwe recorded another 12 infections yesterday, taking the total to 332, with four deaths and now 51 full recoveries.

Out of the new cases, 11 were among returning citizens and residents in quarantine and the 12th was a contact of a known case.

In his address at the State House, the President said time has come for Zimbabweans to come together in supplication so as to seek the Almighty God’s “mercy, wisdom, help and healing to overcome this deadly pandemic” that has disrupted normal life and also the economy.

“I urge you all on this day, to join us giving up one, two or all meals in fasting. It will be best to arrange to participate in this service as families, small groups of church services not exceeding 50 people, and observing the precautions we have taking to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said the President.

The President urged the whole nation to join him for a virtual church service, that will be attended by leaders from different denominations at the State House from 10am to noon and will be broadcast live on ZBC and other social media platforms on June 15.

“Let us offer prayers of petition to the Lord that He may grant us His mercy, deliver us from this noisome pestilence and give us the wisdom to take the effective steps to overcome it,” said the President.

Zimbabwe has recorded four deaths from coronavirus, a flue-like contagion that has killed more than 400 000 people globally and disrupted everyday life.

In prayer and fasting, the country joins most of the world’s nations, including the United States, Brazil, and fellow SADC member states, Botswana and Tanzania, in observing a specific day of prayer in the wake of the Covid-19 virus that has dislocated lives and turned societies upside down.

In his address, President Mnangagwa saluted the church for the role it has played during the dark days of Covid-19 through various initiatives such as prayer and taking care of the needy.

“I wish to acknowledge that our church leaders are essential personnel in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Going forward, gathering for the purpose of worship not exceeding 50 congregants, and observing all prescribed social distancing requirements are followed throughout our nation,” he said.

The President said the country will even in prayer and fasting “diligently continue to take every precaution necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus”.

Presently, Zimbabwe is observing a level 2 lockdown that has seen most formal businesses opening, and also a relaxation in the number of people that can be carried on a bus.

Under the social distancing rules, only 50 people can gather, while wearing a face mask remains mandatory in all public places to curb the spread of the pandemic.