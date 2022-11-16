Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

President sends off cleft lip doctors to Kenya

The Herald

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has seen off four doctors headed to Kenya for voluntary cleft lip operations, saluting the team for upscaling the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Speaking at State House in Harare during the send-off, President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the doctors for going to represent the country.

“I am happy that they are going to do cleft lip operations in Kenya as a philanthropic exercise,” he said.

The doctors belong to the ‘Love Without Reason’ Zimbabwe chapter.

Team leader Dr Farai Addre Danda thanked President Mnangagwa for his intervention that resulted in the Zimbabwean embassy in Kenya become their host when they arrive.

“There is cleft lip and cleft palate. There are quite a number of deformities centred around there, but basically, they are deformities of the face.
“We are going to be in Kenya for about a week. Possibly we will do an excess of about 50 operations,” said Dr Danda.

