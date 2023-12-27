  • Today Tue, 26 Dec 2023

President sends message of peace, unity during festive season

President sends message of peace, unity during festive season President Mnangagwa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

UNITY among Zimbabweans is a foundational cornerstone that transcends ethnic, racial, gender, class and other superficial binaries, and it is critical to national development.

As Zimbabweans revel in the Christmas festivities, unity and love was manifest throughout the holidays that persist until next week.

Such love and unity of purpose is crucial in the journey towards Vision 2030, for Zimbabwe to become an upper middle class economy.

Posting on his X account President Mnangagwa said joy, love, and togetherness are vital to national development.

“May this festive season bring peace, unity, and prosperity to our nation. Let’s cherish the spirit of giving and goodwill. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!” he said.

Last week in his Unity Day message President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should remain united and continue fostering a culture of unity among themselves as they are the sole guarantors of the country’s independence, peace, freedom and development, pursuant to the realisation of Vision 2030.

“Together as a united people, we are the only guarantors of our independence, peace, stability, freedom and development. Let us, therefore, remain patriotic and continue wholeheartedly serving our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

 

“As such, let us all reject regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and all forms of violence. We have a duty and responsibility to work harder with honesty and integrity to utilise the vast opportunities that are before us. Increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy, remain our collective priority,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Met Dept warns of heavy rains, strong wi... National

    Met Dept warns of heavy rains, strong wi...

    Precious Manomano Herald Reporter Localised heavy rains and strong winds are expected countrywide until Saturday, with Midlands, all Mashonaland provinces and Harare Metropolitan expected to have downpours exceeding 50mm. The latest spell of rains started yesterday with Mashonaland West, Harare, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces receiving rains. In Harare, rains were experienced […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey