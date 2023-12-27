President sends message of peace, unity during festive season

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

UNITY among Zimbabweans is a foundational cornerstone that transcends ethnic, racial, gender, class and other superficial binaries, and it is critical to national development.

As Zimbabweans revel in the Christmas festivities, unity and love was manifest throughout the holidays that persist until next week.

Such love and unity of purpose is crucial in the journey towards Vision 2030, for Zimbabwe to become an upper middle class economy.

Posting on his X account President Mnangagwa said joy, love, and togetherness are vital to national development.

“May this festive season bring peace, unity, and prosperity to our nation. Let’s cherish the spirit of giving and goodwill. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!” he said.

Last week in his Unity Day message President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should remain united and continue fostering a culture of unity among themselves as they are the sole guarantors of the country’s independence, peace, freedom and development, pursuant to the realisation of Vision 2030.

“Together as a united people, we are the only guarantors of our independence, peace, stability, freedom and development. Let us, therefore, remain patriotic and continue wholeheartedly serving our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

“As such, let us all reject regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and all forms of violence. We have a duty and responsibility to work harder with honesty and integrity to utilise the vast opportunities that are before us. Increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy, remain our collective priority,” he said.