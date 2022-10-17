President salutes young Zimbabweans for shining on global stage

The Zimbabwe Robotics team that won the Innovator Award Gold Medal at the 2022 FIRST Global Challenge games held in Geneva, Switzerland.

YOUNG Zimbabweans continue to make the country proud with their exploits on the international arena, with the latest being a team of high school students who came first at a global robotics competition held in Switzerland.

President Mnangagwa congratulated the team, made up of students from Tynwald High School, for scooping gold at the competition held from 13 to 16 October.

Indonesia and Greece came second and third respectively.

“Zimbabwe’s future is bright! Congratulations to the Zimbabweans who won the gold medal in a national robotics competition in Switzerland, beating 183 other nations. The young people of Zimbabwe continue to make the entire nation proud!” an excited President Mnangagwa tweeted.

The Zimbabwean team had solutions in agriculture, replacing plastics, and about cassava.

The five-member team had qualified for the global competition after beating 11 countries at the Pan African robotics competition held in Dakar, Senegal.

The event, launched in 2017 with backing from American innovator Dean Kamen, encourages young people from all corners of the globe to put their technical smarts and mechanical know-how to challenges that represent symbolic solutions to global problems.

This year’s theme is carbon capture, a nascent technology in which excess heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is sucked out of the skies and sequestered, often underground, to help fight global warming. – New Ziana