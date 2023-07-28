President salutes Russia’s role in Africa’s emancipation

Fungi Kwaramba In ST PETERSBURG, Russia

The history of Africa cannot be complete without mentioning Russia as it not only helped free the continent from colonial shackles but also assisted in the setting up of new States, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the Russian-Africa summit earlier today the President said the country places importance on entrenching cooperation with progressive nations like Russia.

“The history of Africa’s development cannot be accurate and complete without mentioning the significant contribution of the Russian Federation dating back to the USSR. The Russian people stood with Africa, providing moral, technical and material support to many of our countries as we fought to liberate ourselves from the oppressive colonial rule.

“This support and solidarity continued after independence towards advancing the development of peace and security of African countries,” said the President.

“In the case of Zimbabwe, the President added, the country “will forever remember the Russian Federation’s decisive intervention together with China in 2008, through a veto which prevented the imposition of United Nations Chapter 7 sanctions instigated by our country’s Western detractors,” he said.