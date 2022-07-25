President salutes PAP on Chief Charumbira victory

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has saluted the Pan African Parliament members for the support they rendered towards the election of Chief Fortune Charumbira as its president.

Speaking during the presentation of PAP president Chief Charumbira at State House today by the PAP Southern African Regional Caucus, President Mnangagwa commended the peaceful and professional manner in which the elections were held.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe and indeed on my behalf, I express profound gratitude to you and through you to your respective governments for the support you rendered towards the election of honourable Charumbira as the president of your August House.

“Zimbabwe takes pride in the election and confidence our great continent, Africa has shown in Chief Charumbira,” he said.

PAP representatives from other regions including Northern, Eastern, Central and Western were also in attendance