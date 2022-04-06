President returns home

Kudakwashe Mugari recently in Mozambique

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has returned from Mozambique where he had paid a three-day State visit that culminated in the establishment of a Bi-National Commission (BNC).

He was received at Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Chiwenga, senior government officials and service chiefs.

The State visit saw Zimbabwe and Mozambique enhancing their long-standing relationship through the signing of an agreement establishing a BNC that was accompanied by the adoption of agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in various fields to enhance cooperation.