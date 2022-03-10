President returns from Kenya

President Mnangagwa talks to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Robert Mugabe International Airport today on arrival from Kenya.

Fungi Kwaramba recently in Kenya

President Mnangagwa has returned home from Nairobi Kenya where he held talks with his counterpart Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta meant to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Zimbabwe and Kenya signed seven MOUs that are expected to mutually benefit people of the two nations that have a shared history dating back to the colonial era.

The President’s visit to Kenya came just after the conclusion of the third session of the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission that is meant to consolidate existing relations and take them to a higher level.

Earlier today President Mnangagwa visited the Kalibu innovative hub, an innovation centre in Nairobi dedicated to accelerating the application of social capital and technology for economic prosperity.

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, innovative hubs have been established at all the country’s State universities with tremendous results as envisaged in Zimbabwe’s vision towards industrialisation and modernisation.

The President was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by his deputy, Vice President Chiwenga, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Hon Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon Kazembe Kazembe, service chiefs, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana and senior Government officials.