President rescues urbanites from water woes

Residents fetch water from one of the boreholes drilled under the Presidential Scheme in Glen View, Harare.

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

President Mnangagwa has come to the rescue of urbanites mostly in high density suburbs who were recently affected by a cholera outbreak by drilling boreholes to ensure adequate water supply.

A total of 1 000 boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme will be drilled in urban areas, particularly hotspots of water borne diseases.

This follows failure by opposition led councils to provide basic services such as potable water to urban dwellers, opening the doors to the spread of diseases like cholera.

Already in the bursting suburb of Glen View, which was also affected by a cholera outbreak, 60 boreholes are being drilled with households being directly connected to the water sources.

On Saturday, businessman Mr Tempter Tungwarara handed over boreholes to the Glen View community.

“Please take care of these boreholes, we are coming in to ensure that everyone has water, the President has promised that urban areas will be transformed and this is part of the transformation.

“We are targeting to drill no less than 1000 boreholes which will directly feed into your homes. Water should never be sold, people should get it for free, it should be potable hence these boreholes,” said Mr Tungwarara.

According to Mr Tungwarara they have the capacity to cover the western suburbs of Harare, such as Glen View, Budiriro, Mufakose, Warren Park, Glen Norah and also extend to the populous satellite town of Epworth.

“As per the President’s directive and vision, we would want to see if we can deliver water to the residents of Glen View, we want to make sure that residents have water coming from their taps. Once we are done with the western suburbs, we would then go to Epworth.

“The water table levels will determine the number of boreholes that we shall drill.

“We have discovered that one borehole can feed more than 40 families and if we consider that a suburb like Glen View has 4000 houses that means we just need to drill 100 boreholes and connect them to pipes that feed into people’s homes,” he said.

Since some people are ill at ease with drinking water from Harare City Council, the boreholes will have their own pipes ensuring residents have clean potable water.

This dovetails with the President Mnangagwa’s vision as stated in the ruling party’s 2018 election manifesto on water and sanitation that said the Second Republic will, inter alia, carry out a national rehabilitation programme of all water purification plants, construct Gwayi-Shangani, Mutange, Musami and Kunzvi Dams and Wenimbi Pipeline.

Zanu PF candidate for Glen View North Constituency Tumelo Zamanga, also known as Boss Tumelo thanked President Mnangagwa for the timely response he has given in his constituency following the outbreak of cholera.

“There was a cholera outbreak a week and a half ago and we forwarded our grievances to the listening Zanu PF leadership which quickly intervened,” he said.

“Our President is a delivering leader, if you look closely, you will see that the CCC has never delivered anything. On August 23, President Mnangagwa will win comfortably. As Glen View North we should have the highest vote in Harare province voting for President Mnangagwa.”

Residents applauded President Mnangagwa for bailing out them from the perennial water woes in the area due to the failures of the CCC-led council to provide potable water.

“Water has been a challenge over the years with cholera ravaging us countless times.

“Thanks to our President who has provided us with portable water which is being accessed freely by anyone in our community,” said Mrs Rutendo Hakani.

Mr Enock Macheto said: “The drilling of the borehole has helped us a lot since our taps are always dry. We thank the President for the borehole scheme.”

Mrs Evelyn Ngunda said the borehole has brought convenience to the area.

“Due to the efficiency of the solarised borehole system, there are short queues being witnessed daily, with everyone benefiting at ease.

“Each time one visits the borehole water will be readily available. There is also no limit to the amount of water one is required to fetch,” she said.