President receives Justice Mushore inquiry report

Fidelis Munyoro

A tribunal set up to investigate the suitability to hold office by High Court judge Justice Justice Edith Mushore has completed its inquiry and has today submitted a report with its recommendations to President Mnangagwa.

The tribunal chaired by retired judge, Justice Maphios Cheda handed its report to President Mnangagwa at State House.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) early this year recommended a tribunal to determine whether Justice Mushore should continue as a judicial office after failing to report for duty for nine months.

Since June last year, the JSC has unsuccessfully tried to contact the judge to hear her story, and her whereabouts are still unknown.