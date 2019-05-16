President reassures doctors, promises to equip hospitals

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa has assured doctors at public hospitals that Government will ensure they are fully stocked with drugs and medical equipment while looking at their welfare.

The Head of State and Government met a delegation of doctors at State House in Harare yesterday in a meeting arranged by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the Ambassador of Health and Child Care, as a follow-up to an earlier meeting this year.

The meeting mainly centred on the working environment for medical practitioners and their tools of trade.

Head of delegation Dr Faith Muchemwa told journalists after the meeting that they were leaving the State House satisfied. She said they were invited by the First Lady, who has shown deep concern about their work.

“She initially invited us so that she could understand what was really going on because she cared about the health of the population,” she said.

“She arranged for us to meet His Excellency.” Dr Muchemwa said the meeting went well and expressed confidence that their plight could soon be a thing of the past.

“It has been a really good meeting and we were listened to,” she said.

“We have been assured that most of the things that we have been requiring are actually already on their way through the Honourable Minister (Obadiah Moyo).”

Minister Moyo said the President was going to utilise his influence to be able to get the requested products and ensure that all hospitals are fully stocked.