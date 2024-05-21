President reassigns Politburo members

Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu flanked by Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa (left) and party Director General, Brigadier General (Rtd) Ezekiel Zabanyana (right) field questions from the media at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday reassigned the ruling Zanu PF Politburo members, with Cde Jacob Mudenda moving from the Legal Affairs portfolio to the party’s Treasurer General post.

Cde Patrick Chinamasa, who was the Treasurer General, takes over from Cde Mudenda as the Legal Affairs Secretary, Secretary-General Cde Obert Mpofu said at a press conference at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the party Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has made the following reassignments to the revolutionary ruling party’s Politburo portfolios with immediate effect,” Cde Mpofu said.

“Cde Jacob Mudenda has been reassigned to the party’s treasurer-general post. He was formerly the party’s secretary for legal affairs,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Munyaradzi Machacha has been reassigned to be the party’s Secretary for Commissariat. Until his reassignment, Cde Machacha was the principal of the revolutionary party’s Chitepo School of Ideology.

Cde Mpofu said Cde Mike Bimha who was the party’s Secretary for the Commissariat remains a Politburo member.