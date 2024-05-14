President re-assigns administration of several Acts

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reassigned the administration of several Acts, with the functions of some ministries changing, under Statutory Instruments gazetted last week.

Under SI 84 of 2024, the President will now administer the Industrial Development Corporation Act and the People’s Own Savings Bank Act.

The IDC and POSB are among the State enterprises transferred to the Mutapa Investment Fund.

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Minister Monica Mavhunga, now co-administers the National Heroes Act with the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, under SI90 of 2024. SI89 of 2024 amended SI201 of 2023 through the addition of the National Heroes Act to Minister Kazembe’s portfolio.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube was assigned to administer the Institute of Chartered Loss Control and Private Security Management Act No 2 of 2023 through SI88.

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda was assigned administration of the Harare Municipality Building (Private) Act, Housing and Building Act, Housing Standards Control Act (Co-administered with the Minister of Local Government and Public Works) and Housing Standards Control Act by SI87.

Under SI86 Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe was assigned administration of the Architects Act, the Communal Lands Act (co-administered with the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka), Harare Municipality Building (Private) Act (co-administered with Minister Soda), Housing and Building Act, Housing Standards Control Act (co-administered with Minister Soda), the immovable Property (Prevention of Discrimination) Act and the Valuers Act.

According to SI85, Dr Masuka will co-administer the Sugar Production Control Act with Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, while SI83 removed the Produce Export Act and the Industrial Development Corporation Act from Minister Ndlovu’s purview and co-assigned the administration of the Sugar Production Act to Ministers Ndlovu and Masuka.

SI82 of 2024 assigned the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbra Rwodzi, to administer the Tourism Act.