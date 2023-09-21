President rallies world leaders for equitable economic development

President Mnangagwa addresses the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Hatred Zenenga in New York, United States of America

President Mnangagwa has set the tone for equitable global economic development and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a call on global leaders converged at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to embrace multilateralism and do away with individualistic self-interest.

President Mnangagwa said this when he delivered his address to the assembly which is running under the theme, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.”

Zimbabwe is already on this journey desired by the assembly with the President having set the country on a spiderweb rapid economic development trajectory aimed at benefitting the entire citizenry.

In his address, President Mnangagwa – in true international statesmanship, said unfortunately the global march towards Agenda 2030 and attainment of SDGs were being inhibited by self-interest among member states, with the situation made worse off by the imposition of illegal economic sanctions against others like Zimbabwe and Cuba.

Against this background, the President called on fellow world leaders to recommit to the ethos of multilateralism and the UN Charter which emphasizes the need for international co-operation in tackling international problems of an economic, social cultural or humanitarian character.

“It is imperative that we re-commit to the Charter of the United Nations, multilateralism, solidarity, justice and the peaceful settlement of disputes for sustainable development and a shared future,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This calls on us all to respect the sovereign equality of nations, big or small, poor or rich.

“By working together, we can harness our expertise and learn from one another to strengthen international institutions for the accelerated attainment of Agenda 2030.

“The impact of conflicts, terrorism, climate change induced natural disasters, biodiversity loss, and the rising prevalence of disease and pandemics, especially in the developing world, deserve our urgent attention.

“Regrettably, progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals has been uneven, while global solidarity has been tested and self-interest superseding cooperation.

“We have a duty to reignite our commitment to the principles of the 2030 Agenda and rekindle the spirit of multilateralism.

“To accelerate action on the SDGs, we must scale up investments in people and communities by ensuring access to quality education, healthcare, clean water, and sanitation for all.

“The creation of economic opportunities, decent jobs and entrepreneurship, especially among women and the youth, must remain a priority,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President also noted that despite having had to contend with crippling illegal economic sanctions by the West, Zimbabwe has managed to forge ahead with its economic development agenda with the Second Republic championing the spirit of “masters of our own destiny” in the populace.

He also highlighted that Zimbabwe had, just recently, managed to conduct free, fair and credible elections in peace and harmony among contestants.

“Zimbabwe continues to entrench democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and the rule of law, following the recently held 2023 Harmonised General Elections,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I am pleased to highlight that our country enjoyed peace, before, during and after our free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“Zimbabwe has been under the illegal, unilateral economic sanctions for 23 years, imposed by some Western countries. These sanctions were designed to subjugate the sovereign will of the Zimbabwean people.

“We, therefore, demand that the unjustified unilateral sanctions be unconditionally lifted, including those imposed on countries like Cuba.

“We remain grateful for the support and solidarity of progressive countries in the comity of nations.

“In spite of these debilitating sanctions the people of Zimbabwe have become masters of their own destiny.

“This is anchored on a philosophy that as a people, we have the duty and responsibility of developing our country, using our own domestic resources.

“Partners and investors are welcome, guided by our own vision and national priority areas,” said President Mnangagwa.