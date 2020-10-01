President rallies nation towards production

Herald Reporter

Political parties, non- governmental organisations and churches should mobilise their followers towards production to make Zimbabwe the regional agricultural hub again, President Mnangagwa has said.

Officially launching the US$51 million farm mechanisation facility from Belarus in Harare yesterday, the President urged Zimbabweans to focus on production to improve their livelihoods and shun violence.

With his Government having taken pragmatic steps to climate-proof agriculture through farm mechanisation for large-scale farms, provision of inputs for farmers, both those with drought power and those without under the popular Pfumvudza farming concept, the President said there is no excuse for not producing.

“I call upon all our Zimbabwean citizens to occupy themselves with the concept of productivity and abandon the dreaming they have in mind of demonstrations and violence.

“I encourage all political parties, churches and non-governmental organisations to mobilise our communities to be more productive leveraging on Government policies and programmes.

“My administration remains open to ideas, perspectives, opportunities, partnerships and investments to revamp and grow the sector and the economy at large. As evident in the success scored to date, due to the robust and responsive policies being implemented by my Government and the active involvement of all Zimbabweans, I have no doubt that Vision 2030 will soon be a success.”

Recently, during the launch of the Pfumvudza farming concept in Masvingo Province, the President underscored the importance of national unity towards production and productivity, in order to ensure that in two years’ time the country becomes food sufficient.

Over 1.8 million households are set to benefit from the Presidential inputs scheme, with farming inputs already having been distributed ahead of this year promising agricultural season, while 3 million people have been trained under the Pfumvudza programme to ensure that no one is left behind.

In the event of low rainfalls, farmers will be climate-proofed under both the Pfumvudza Scheme and also irrigation systems, that will benefit from the scheme that was launched yesterday as well as the US$51 million John Deere farming equipment facility that was launched again this year.

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is pursuing Vision 2030, to become a middle class economy through practical steps anchored by the key sectors of agriculture, mining and tourism.

The US$51 million mechanisation facility from Belarus, which will increase to more than US$100 million, comes a few months after the Government launched the US$8.2 billion Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy.

Apart from the US$8.2 billion Agriculture Recovery and Livestock Growth Strategy, Zimbabwe is also pursuing a US$5 billion Tourism Strategy along with the Mining Industry Strategy which is expected to contribute US$12 billion, with signs on the ground showing that this could be achieved well before 2025.

Government is pursuing economic policies that are aimed at industrialisation, modernisation and also the creation of a sustainable investment environment.