President Raisi’s death won’t affect cooperation with Zim: Iran

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

The envisaged boom in economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and The Islamic Republic of Iran will not be affected by last week’s sad passing of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani has said.

He was speaking after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at his offices yesterday, with discussions centring on the implementation of cooperation agreements entered into between Harare and Tehran.

The two signed 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in different sectors when President Mnangagwa met with his then counterpart President Raisi who came to Zimbabwe for a State visit last year.

Zimbabwe continues to spread global economic synergies in traditional and emerging markets in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust to pursue all economically beneficial synergies. Last month, Iran offered 1 000 educational scholarships for Zimbabweans with the first batch of beneficiaries set to start their studies before year end, as both countries want to see the full implementation of the agreed areas.

Zimbabwe has since seconded Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira to be its representative for the joint monitoring team, while Iran is represented by Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Solat Mortazavi. This year Iran scrapped visa requirements for Zimbabweans travelling to Iran to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to journalists after meeting VP Chiwenga, Ambassador Navazani said the cooperation between the two countries will not be affected by the sad passing on of President Raisi.

“First of all, I appreciate his (VP Chiwenga) heartfelt condolences over the demise of our late President Raisi,” said Ambassador Navazani.

“Recently our Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini insisted that there is no delay in the line of the late President Raisi’s foreign policy and we will follow all the issues, all the agreements, especially with our brotherly country Zimbabwe to implement all projects.

“We discussed a variety of issues of cooperation between the two countries, as you know that the Honourable Vice President Dr Chiwenga visited Iran, and he had a very comprehensive agreement with the Iranians and his counterparts,” said Ambassador Navazani.

“We should review these agreements and find where we are about these agreements and we are following these issues and to implement these very important agreements for the benefit of two countries,” said Ambassador Navazani. In the meeting VP Chiwenga reassured him about the Government’s commitment to working tirelessly with Iran in consolidating the long-standing bond between the two countries at international fora on matters of mutual interest.

He also singled out the three priority areas for cooperation between the two countries, which responsible authorities should expedite for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“These are facilitation of the free movement of goods and people through a conducive visa regime and trade facilitation infrastructure, creating a joint memoranda signed between the two countries, and the establishment of a Joint-Ministerial team to work on a ten-year plan and road map for bilateral cooperation between our two countries.

“I am happy that the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has already appointed Honourable Mortazavi in fulfillment of one of the resolutions of our engagements. The Government of Zimbabwe appointed Minister Professor Murwira to be its representative for the Joint Monitoring team,” said VP Chiwenga.

He also commended Iran for its principled stance against economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some western countries.

The Vice President also said Zimbabwe condemns the growing unilateralism by some western countries in contempt of the tenets of the United Nations Charter which calls for the sovereign equality of States.